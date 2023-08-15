It's bloom time for wildflower lovers

One of the greatest flower shows on Earth is starting in Western Australia with wildflowers bursting into colour all over the state.
With more than 12,000 species, 60 per cent of which are found nowhere else in the world, the flowers will colour the landscapes from coast to forest and city to outback from now until November.
The Mid West is known for carpets of everlastings and the stunning wreath flowers. Its season starts about now and continues until the end of the month.
Everlastings can also be seen throughout the Wheatbelt, while the South West and the southern parts of the Golden Outback (centred on Kalgoorlie) come into bloom from September to October/November.
A great way to experience the spectacle is by attending a wildflower festival. They include Ravensthorpe Wildflower Show (September 11-23), Esperance Wildflower Festival (Sept 19-23), Kings Park (Perth) Everlasting Festival (September 16-30) and Great Southern Bloom Festival (September 23-October 31).
The Coral Coast is also special. Starting north of Perth at Cervantes and running for 1100 kilometres up to Exmouth, it is home to about 10 per cent of the state's known flora, including thousands of species of wildflowers.
From late July to early October, the region bursts into colour, delivering carpets of everlastings across outback plains and rugged landscapes.
Biodiversity hotspots include Coalseam Conservation Park and Lesueur National Park, home of nine species found only there.
Lesueur is particularly accessible, with an 18-kilometre sealed drive trail traversing the park and viewing opportunities aplenty along it four walking trails. These range from a 2.5-kilometre loop to a 26-kilometre overnight trail with camping facilities.
Coalseam is best known for its colourful carpets of pink, gold, cream and white everlasting flowers that burst into bloom each season surrounded by a dramatic terrain of rugged cliffs, rocky outcrops and red soil.
To the north, Kalbarri National Park boasts 800 species of native flora, including the endemic Kalbarri spider orchid. Shark Bay, further north again, has the state's longest wildflower season, with more than 700 species from May to October.
Carnarvon has some of the more unusual looking wildflowers, with the green bird flower, shaped just like a hummingbird, found in and around the town and also in Cape Range National Park near Exmouth.
The region is tied together by the Coral Coast Highway from Perth to Exmouth.
One way to experience the wildflower season can be on a self-drive holiday - check out the suggested itineraries at the Australia's Coral Coast website or via a travel agent.
The region is also easily reached by air, with flights from Perth to Exmouth, Carnarvon, Shark Bay and Geraldton.
From April 30 to October 26, Qantas flies direct from Melbourne to Exmouth on Sundays and Thursdays, providing access right on the doorstep of the whale-watching centre of Ningaloo.
If you don't feel like getting behind the wheel, several tourism operators provide guided tours offering expertise on wildflowers. Contact the Western Australian Visitor Centre for more information.
The centre's Wildflower Tracker app provides travellers with easy-to-use information and sightings reference. Its interactive map shows exactly where the wildflowers are blooming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.