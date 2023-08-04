"Noongar language is unique to this part of the world, nowhere else in the world do we get to experience this language," says singer and storyteller Gina Williams.
Ms Williams, a proud Ballardong Noongar woman, has spent the last two decades sharing her language and culture through music.
Next month, Ms Williams and guitarist Guy Ghouse will bring their show Kalyakoorl, Ngalak Warangka! (Forever, We Sing), to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
With only a few hundred native speakers remaining, Ms Williams said she wanted to see the Noongar language "thrive and succeed" through reinvigorating old practices.
"We sung our culture, our stories and our lore for 3000 generations," Ms Williams told the Mail.
"There was a break in that transmission - but we are still here."
Ms Williams got her love for music from her father, who taught her to sing by playing the classics "on a blanket under the stars in suburban Perth".
"We didn't have much - but through this I met Billy (Holiday) and Ella (Fitzgerald), and I wanted to marry Nat King Cole, but that's another story," Ms Williams said, laughing.
Ms Williams began her foray into a musical career in 2001, when friends of hers suggested she enter the West Australian Music Industry Awards.
"They said, you should enter, you're always singing!"
Despite often being told to "sit down and shut up" by others as a child when she wanted to sing, Ms Williams said she had a "voracious appetite as a consumer of music" thanks to her family.
"I was always writing little poems and songs in my head, I had two kids at the time and wasn't working - so I thought... I'm going to do that."
This was when Ms Williams won her first award, and started on an entirely new path.
In 2007, Ms Williams began working with guitarist Guy Ghouse and in 2014, the pair released Kalyakoorl (Noongar for Forever), their first of several albums together.
Now, the pair travel the world sharing their music - including around 100 school incursions per year.
He said - Gina, I have no idea what you're singing... I just know that it's good for me.
"When we first started working together he asked me 'what do you want to do?' and I said I just wanted to sing," she said.
"Now sometimes we'll be driving and he will turn to me and say '...I just wanna sing, hey?'."
In Kalyakoorl, Ngalak Warangka! (Forever, We Sing) Ms Williams and Mr Ghouse share what Ms Williams calls the "poetry of the language".
"It's a really beautiful heart exercise. People leave the show feeling uplifted, nourished and really loved up," she said.
One audience member gave a review Ms Williams believed summed up the experience perfectly.
"He said - Gina, I have no idea what you're singing... I just know that it's good for me."
On top of being able to share her music and language with the wider community, Ms Williams said there was a deeply spiritual element to her performing songs in her native tongue.
"I know what it's like told to be quiet - our language was almost suppressed to a whisper," she said.
"It's a privilege this language is able to continue thanks to the grace and tenacity of elders who have come before us."
She said she hoped audience members walked away feeling like a warm blanket had been put around their shoulders, and that they'd just made their way back to a campfire.
Kalyakoorl, Ngalak Warangka! (Forever, We Sing) will hit the MANPAC stage on September 23, and tickets can be purchased via the MANPAC website.
To follow Ms Williams and Mr Ghouse on their musical journey, visit www.ginawilliams.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.