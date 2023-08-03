Eight years ago, Jemma Armstrong took to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre stage to perform in Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical The Phantom of the Opera.
Now, in a full-circle twist, she is returning to her old stomping ground in the new stage adaptation of one of the most beloved children stories in the world... Winnie The Pooh.
"I sort of describe the story as being like chicken soup - it's warm, comforting and familiar," Jemma told the Mail this week.
"I used to read it with my mum when I was little."
Describing herself as quite an anxious child, Jemma said she related a lot to piglet, something her family understood.
"Every time something went wrong, my mum would say 'oh d-d-d-dear' - piglet does silly things and is anxious too."
After spending the past few years working in children's entertainment, travelling around the world performing her own shows and songs, Jemma developed a knack for connecting with childhood stories.
She then transitioned into television work, scoring the role of the loveable owl puppet Hootabelle on ABC Kids' Giggle and Hoot, where she learnt puppetry.
When auditions came up for Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, which combined her love of nostalgic stories and puppets, Jemma knew it was the chance of a lifetime.
The musical was written in 2021, with music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman and a book by Jonathan Rockefeller.
It borrows elements from both the film franchise and short stories of the same name.
The Australian Tour's director Sebastiano Ricci played the role of Tigger in the Off-Broadway production, as well as previously working with Sesame Street and creators of Kermit the Frog The Jim Henson Company.
Finding out about the audition just two days before the deadline, Jemma said she had to get out and find a puppet quickly to put together a video.
"It was so rushed and ridiculous," Jemma said, laughing.
"I thought there was no way - but I got an email saying 'we'd love to have you do a callback'."
Jemma was cast in the roles of Kanga, the nurturing mother of Roo, and understudy piglet for the tour.
Her sister was able to see the show in Brisbane, donning her very own Winnie The Pooh themed costume.
Now, Jemma will bring the show back to Mandurah - a special way to kick-off the WA leg of the tour.
"My parents, grandma, brother and cousins are going to see the show when I come to Mandurah," she said.
"It's really special, it reminds me of where I started and how far I've come."
Jemma said she hoped WA audiences would walk away filled with nostalgia and happiness.
"People know the story so well - know the characters... They get to see them come to life in such an amazing way. The puppets are breathtaking," she said.
"Being on stage and seeing a sea of smiles, hands on hearts and tears as well... it gets you."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
