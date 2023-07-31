WA Police launches first-of-its-kind online reporting system for sex crimes

The Western Australia Police Force has launched the first platform in Australia which allows members of the community to anonymously report sexual crimes online to investigators.
Safe2Say is a platform which allows visitors to report crimes committed against themselves, crimes committed against others, and individuals suspected of perpetrating the crimes.
Not only is the online reporting platform unique in its base concept, it also allows users to engage in a two-way online conversation with investigators while maintaining anonymity.
A unique login number and pin code is provided to users when they give information on the platform, which allows them to log in at any time and see messages and updates provided by investigators.
Safe2Say was designed in collaboration with Crime Stoppers WA and in close consultation with the Office of the Commissioner for Victims of Crime and victim-survivor groups.
Victims of Crime Commissioner Kati Kraszlan said victims had expressed a need for more choices regarding how and when they report sex crimes.
"This new online platform allows them to make a report when they feel that they are able, in a private space and not having to speak to a stranger, either on the phone or at a police station," Ms Kraszlan said.
"When a victim is ready to report a traumatic event like a sex crime, it is important that they are able to do so in a safe way."
A link and QR code for the platform can be found on the WA Police website and will soon be displayed in other locations throughout the State including police stations and other areas of high visibility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.