WA Police launches first-of-its-kind online reporting system for sex crimes

Updated July 31 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:10pm
A new method of reporting will allow community members to report sex crimes anonymously to police. Picture of phone by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash, Safe2Say logo from WA Police.
A new method of reporting will allow community members to report sex crimes anonymously to police. Picture of phone by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash, Safe2Say logo from WA Police.

The Western Australia Police Force has launched the first platform in Australia which allows members of the community to anonymously report sexual crimes online to investigators.

