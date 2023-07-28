Man in hospital after alleged stabbing in Parmelia

A man in his 50s is in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during a group altercation in Kwinana on Wednesday.
About 5.15pm on July 26, police responded to a report of a large group of people fighting on Skottowe Parkway in Parmelia.
When officers arrived, it was established the fight that ensued was among people who are known to each other.
During the altercation, it is understood one of the men received multiple injuries consistent with stab woound.
The man was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he remains in a stable but serious condition.
Inquiries are ongoing with Rockingham Detectives, and anyone with information or CCTV/dashcam footage of the area, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
People reporting information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.
