It's been almost three decades since Casey 'Milo' Mihovilovich stepped onto the Mandurah Magic court for the first time.
Her career has seen her not only perform as one of the Magic's most valuable players, but as a mentor to hundreds of women who have come up through the ranks.
Over the weekend, Casey played her 550th game, the most of any SBL/NBL1W player in history.
On top of her iconic basketball career, Casey is a mum of two boys and the City of Mandurah's newest CEO.
The Mail has had the opportunity to cover many of her milestones over the years, debriefing post game and asking her the question 'how do you do it all?'
To celebrate Casey's latest milestone, we have compiled our top 5 favourite Milo-isms for any days you need some inspo.
On championships:
"We all play to win, definitely. That's something that's always there in sport no matter what you play... But a championship is not a sign of a good culture or that you're a good human representing your community. Your success isn't determined by a championship..."
On loyalty:
"The girls are like my family. There have been times where I was offered the opportunity to play elsewhere - but I stayed loyal, because my team are my best friends."
On her role as a mentor:
"My role in the team is not to make them better players - they do that themselves. But I can lead by showing the important message in the women's program that you have to be part of the community."
On trusting your team:
"I feel great heading into the game, because I know I've got great teammates."
On her two top pieces of advice for other players:
"The first one is - you've got to push your body to limits you're uncomfortable with. The second is - you have to be willing to sacrifice your own opinions and listen to others to really be the person you can be to the team."
As the cherry-on-top of the epic milestone, Casey's 550th game ended with an 84-73 win for Magic against Lakeside Lightning.
The team will head to the Women's Elimination Final this weekend.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
