Teen taken to hospital after car/pedestrian crash in Port Kennedy

Police are investigating a crash in Port Kennedy on July 22 which saw a vehicle collide with a teen pedestrian in Port Kennedy.
About 5.30pm, a Hyundai I30 sedan was driving on Warnbro Sound Avenue near Pamplona Boulevard when it collided with a 13-year-old female.
The teen was taken to Perth Children's Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
The 79-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.
Inquiries are ongoing.
