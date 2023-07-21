Margaret River local Blake McDonald, the man behind DJ act Boston Switch, will bring his latest tour celebrating the release of his song Paper Rain to Top Floor Nightclub in Mandurah this Saturday.
Blake has taken his eclectic house music along with various other genres around the world, performing in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Fiji, Norway and Greece.
Despite having an impressive stamp collection in his passport, Blake said Mandurah and Top Floor will always have a soft spot in his heart.
"I love Top Floor and everything they've done with sound and lighting - I've been to venues all over and they have a really impressive stage - it feels like a festival when I'm there," Blake said.
Before his successful DJ and music production career, Blake's music came from the humblest of beginnings.
After a surfing friend of his introduced him to Ministry of Sound, Blake decided he wanted to try his hand at DJing.
Rocking up to a competition in Fremantle armed with his starter decks and not much idea about beat matching, he played his set.
"I was the worst person in the whole competition, a total trainwreck," Blake said, laughing.
"I still had so much fun and couldn't believe I got to play on this big sound system - I just thought... I suck and I love this, imagine if I got good at it."
Blake dedicated all of his time to learning the tricks of the trade, and invested in more advanced equipment.
Fast-forward a few years and he was facilitating and performing at huge festivals and venues around the world.
Now, Blake has hit 1.3million streams on Spotify and his track Wild was his first to get onto Triple J.
He also mentors other young DJs and will bring some of his most passionate up-and-coming artists on tour.
"If I release a song it's an excuse to run a big tour and celebration of putting music out - when I started out I found it difficult to let a song go," Blake said.
"The tour will be like throwing really fun parties."
Blake said those attending his Paper Rain tour could expect high-energy, good music and even better times.
Boston Switch's Paper Rain Tour kicks off at Top Floor Nightclub Mandurah on Saturday, July 22 from 11pm and tickets can be purchased via EventBrite.
The tour will then travel to Hally's Bar in Busselton, Potshot Hotel in Exmouth and Geraldton Hotel.
