Blake McDonald, also known as Boston Switch, talks Paper Rain tour and starting out in music

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:30pm
Blake McDonald, DJ Boston Switch, will kick off his regional tour in Mandurah. Picture supplied.
Margaret River local Blake McDonald, the man behind DJ act Boston Switch, will bring his latest tour celebrating the release of his song Paper Rain to Top Floor Nightclub in Mandurah this Saturday.

Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

