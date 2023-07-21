Child found safe after being picked up by 'unknown vehicle' in Warnbro

A child has been found safe outside a supermarket in Port Kennedy after reportedly being picked up by an unknown vehicle while walking to school.
About 8.45am this morning, police were advised that the child had been picked up by the vehicle and officers were immediately deployed to the area to locate them.
The child was located by police a short time later.
A male in his 30s, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, is in custody assisting police with inquiries.
Inquiries are ongoing at this time.
