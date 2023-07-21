Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dwellingup to host celebration for 25 years of Bibbulmun Track

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dwellingup will host a celebratory event in honour of 25 years of the Bibbulmun Track. Picture by Ce Kealley.
Dwellingup will host a celebratory event in honour of 25 years of the Bibbulmun Track. Picture by Ce Kealley.

Dwellingup Trails and Visitor Centre will host a free community event next week to celebrate 25 years of the Bibbulmun Track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.