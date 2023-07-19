Mandurah raises its voice with MANPAC's new community choir

The latest initiative of Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's 'The Art of Wellbeing' project has launched, with 51 Peel locals of all ages and abilities signing up to be part of a new community choir.
Under the guidance of choir leader Sarah Morrison from Musical Kite String and with support from Community Bank Halls Head, the group will 'create musical memories' together, and build connections around a love for the Arts.
The first session saw the group warming up their voices with the old classic Slice of Heaven by Dave Dobbyn, before tackling the iconic John Farnham favourite You're The Voice.
Ms Morrison took the Facebook after the first session to share her experience, writing that she was grateful for everyone who "took the leap and showed up" to try something new.
"It is a huge step when you might feel a little socially awkward or unsure. Stepping out and into the unknown is a big thing...," she said.
"From one socially awkward person to everyone that showed up. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Attendees also shared their positive experiences online, writing that they were looking forward to the next session.
'The Art of Wellbeing' is the passion project of MANPAC's community engagement coordinator Mark Labrow and head of creative development and programming Alison Pinder, who first came up with the idea after the conclusion of their intergenerational project 'The Art of Connection'.
With funding from Lotterywest Mr Labrow and Ms Pinder have created a number of community initiatives focussed on bringing people together and improving both mental and physical health.
In January of 2023 academic research prepared by Dr Christina Davies from the UWA's Centre for Arts, Mental Health and Wellbeing was published, with the findings showing a clear correlation between MANPAC's project and positive impacts on the lives of participants.
For more information on The Art of Wellbeing, visit the program's new Facebook page or visit the MANPAC website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.