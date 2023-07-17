Mandurah Mail
GOOD NEWS: Dawesville dolphin finds 'best friend' after going through tough times

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:19pm
One of Dawesville's juvenile dolphins has found himself a bestie after a tumultuous few years. Picture by Estuary Guardians Mandurah.
One of Dawesville's juvenile dolphins has found himself a bestie after a tumultuous few years, surviving two shark attacks and losing his previous buddy unexpectedly.

