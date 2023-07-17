Teens charged after allegedly wielding hatchet and hammer in Smart Street Mall

Mandurah detectives have charged two Peel teens after they allegedly walked through Smart Street Mall armed with a hatchet and a hammer.
At about 11.25am on July 15 the youths were reportedly at a barber shop in the mall located on Sholl Street.
An associate of the youths had allegedly been involved in an altercation at another location prior.
It will be alleged the youths exited the shop, one armed with the hatchet and the other with the hammer and walked through the mall shouting and looking for the person involved in the altercation with their friend.
Police attended the scene and seized a bag which contained both of the weapons.
Officers charged a 15-year-old boy from Pinjarra and a 16-year-old boy from Coodanup with Being Armed in a Way That May Cause Fear.
