Teens charged after allegedly wielding hatchet and hammer in Smart Street Mall

Updated July 17 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:47am
Police have charged two teens after they allegedly wielded weapons in Smart Street Mall. Picture from files.
Mandurah detectives have charged two Peel teens after they allegedly walked through Smart Street Mall armed with a hatchet and a hammer.

