Shire of Murray residents encouraged to have their say on council's plan to combat coastal erosion

The Shire of Murray is calling for feedback on its Coastal Hazard Risk Management and Adaptation Plan which will address erosion and inundation along Murray's waterways.
Shire president David Bolt said the issues were of an increasing risk, and community input into the plan would help shape how it is managed moving forward.
"Here at the Shire of Murray, we know the management of the estuarine riverine areas and foreshore reserves, and the mitigation of associated risks, is integral to the Shire's ongoing and future success," Mr Bolt said.
Among the recommendations are nature-based solutions implemented for Ballee Island, Coolenup Island and Yunderup Island, as well as nature-based solutions for both South Yunderup shoreline and Coopers Mill Shoreline.
Nature-based solutions are built on the idea that when ecosystems are well-managed and healthy they operate optimally, this can be boosted through sustainable management and restoration of both natural and modified ecosystems.
The council also liaised with traditional landowners, and representatives of the project team met with the South-West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council (SWALSC) in November of 2020 to request input into the Coastal Hazard Plan.
They conferred again with the SWALSC in November of 2021 in order to provide support to the project through interviews and discussions with local Aboriginal Elders.
Local Elders discussed the importance of the shoreline continuing as an important resource for traditional hunting and gathering, placing signs at important locations around Peel-Harvey Estuary explaining the significance of sites and the way traditional owners use the location throughout the six seasons and addressing dramatic chances in shoreline areas where salt intrusion into the estuary has killed important trees and plants which provide food throughout the seasons.
The group suggested the use of nature-based approaches such as revegetation to increase resilience of the shorelines, with more salt-tolerant plant species being the most durable in the estuary.
In addition to the Shire of Murray calling for online consultation, the community is invited to attend drop-in sessions at The Court House in Pinjarra where they will be able to discuss their suggestions and concerns.
The drop-in sessions will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 5-8pm and Saturday, July 29 from 9am-12pm.
For more information and to view the draft CHRMAP, visit murray.wa.gov.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
