Shire of Murray residents encouraged to have their say on council's plan to combat coastal erosion

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
The Shire of Murray's new risk management plan will target coastal erosion. Picture supplied.
The Shire of Murray is calling for feedback on its Coastal Hazard Risk Management and Adaptation Plan which will address erosion and inundation along Murray's waterways.

