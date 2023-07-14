Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Missing 73-year-old man located safe and well

Updated July 14 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing 73-year-old man located safe and well
Missing 73-year-old man located safe and well

A 73-year-old man who went missing after losing touch with friends and family yesterday has been located safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.