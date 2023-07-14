Missing 73-year-old man located safe and well

A 73-year-old man who went missing after losing touch with friends and family yesterday has been located safe and well.
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.
Previously:
Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a 73-year-old man who was last seen yesterday, July 13.
The man was seen driving a white Toyota Prado with the registration 1HPS320 along South West Highway in Waroona around 2pm.
He has not been in contact with friends or family since he was last seen, which is out of character.
The man is described as being approximately 165cm tall, with short white hair, green eyes and a lean build.
He was wearing blue jeans, a blue flannelette shirt, a red and blue fabric jumper and slip on boots.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.