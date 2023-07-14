Mandurah Mail
Home/National Sport/AFL

Secret Harbour Dockers to join the PFNL and shake up 2024 season

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Secret Harbour Dockers will join the Peel Football and Netball League competition in 2024. Pictures from Secret Harbour Dockers Football Club Facebook.
The Secret Harbour Dockers will join the Peel Football and Netball League competition in 2024. Pictures from Secret Harbour Dockers Football Club Facebook.

The Secret Harbour Dockers Football Club will be joining the Peel Football and Netball League in 2024 making them the eighth club set to battle it out for the premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.