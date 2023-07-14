Secret Harbour Dockers to join the PFNL and shake up 2024 season

The Secret Harbour Dockers Football Club will be joining the Peel Football and Netball League in 2024 making them the eighth club set to battle it out for the premiership.
This decision was announced following months of discussions between the club and the league, with support from both WAFC and WACFL.
Both parties agreed to terms that would see the Dockers bring over at minimum its league, reserves, colts and women's teams from the Perth Football League.
The club's third men's team is set to stay with Perth, as well as a second women's team dependent on numbers.
PFNL chairman Darren Dews spoke to the Peel Footy Show podcast about the addition, saying it was "exciting news" for the competition.
"It's great for our current seven clubs to be able to play against a side that they haven't played against, they are a very strong club when it comes to numbers and a club with a very strong junior base so we are looking forward to what Secret Harbour can offer the competition hopefully in the long term," Mr Dews told the show.
There's a few ties to home between the Dockers and Peel, with the PFNL's general manager Geoff Hiller previously coaching Secret Harbour for a time, including taking the league side to the grand finals for the WA Amateur Football League in 2016.
The Dockers have proven themselves to be the underdogs and ones to watch, with impressive young guns moving up through the ranks over the past few years.
Their addition is set to shake up the 2024 PFNL season, with the talented and hungry 'new kids on the block' posing a little healthy competition to Peel's top dogs.
Secret Harbour will receive a reduction on the points cap to give them flexibility to bring new players into the club next season, and the board of directors reached an agreement with the current league clubs to help offset costs for the Dockers in the absence of a fenced facility.
Discussions are ongoing surrounding the Dockers' ability to enter netball teams into the competition.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.