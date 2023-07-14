Greenfields' Kangaroo Paw Park receives upgraded trails and nature-based playground

Greenfields' iconic Kangaroo Paw Park has been given some special upgrades, including an updated nature-based playground.
The original park was built in the mid-90s and has been lovingly used by locals over almost three decades.
Upgrades have embraced the surrounding bushland, with the goal to allow for stronger connections with nature.
A mini-basketball court, barbecue, picnic tables, shelters and bike racks are among the other installations, and new pathways and trails allow for visitors to further explore the area.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the community played a large role in shaping the vision for the revitalised park, and helped to identify four key areas of improvement.
"Our community said they wanted better safety and comfort, more opportunities for recreation and play, protection of the natural environment and enhanced park amenities, which guided the City's upgrade works," he said.
"It's been great to see the community reconnect with their local park and have a sense of pride and ownership. We thank everyone that had a say in how Kangaroo Paw Park looks and feels today."
Students from nearby Greenfields Primary School celebrated the re-opening of the park last month with a tree planting event, where close to 900 seedlings were planted at the park and in the nearby bushland.
Men of the Trees Peel helped with the planting after supporting the students during the school year to grow the seedlings, including the park's iconic namesake Kangaroo Paws.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.