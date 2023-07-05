Understanding the who, what, why, and how of digital marketing Perth services

Digital marketing enables you to attract new traffic and leads and increase your business's sales. Picture Shutterstock

Marketing is essential for the success of your business. It enables you to make people aware of your products and services and influence them to purchase. Moreover, marketing allows you to engage with your customers and build relationships, stay relevant, build and maintain a reputation, and ultimately increase your sales.

Traditionally, organisations used prints, radios, television, newsletters, etc., to market their businesses. Even though these alternatives are still available today, the rise of the internet resulted in a change in how brands reached customers. That's where digital marketing chipped in. This form of marketing has grown in popularity, and its global market size is projected to reach USD$ 786.2 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.



That said, here's the who, what, why, and how of digital marketing Perth services:

What is digital marketing?

Digital marketing, also known as online marketing, is advertising your brand, products, or services using digital channels like social media, websites, emails, search platforms, etc.

What are the types of digital marketing?

Below are some popular types of digital marketing you can apply to reach more people online:

1. Search engine optimisation (SEO) marketing

SEO is a crucial element of your digital marketing strategy. It enables prospects to find you in search engines and convert to customers. According to the recent Internet Live Stats, Google processes over 99,000 searches each second, meaning there are over 8.5 billion daily searches. This makes search engines superior platforms for brand visibility.

However, creating the ideal strategy is essential to rank high on search engines. An expert will help you achieve this by combining various SEO elements that fit your business.

2. Email marketing

Undeniably, email marketing is still an excellent channel for reaching people, despite the advent of social media. Currently, 87% of marketers use email marketing to share their content. Emails allow you to customise your message in a manner that social media can't compare. It lets you communicate with your existing customers and potential clients about generous offers, updates, and promotions.

One significant advantage of email marketing is that it's more cost-efficient than other channels, as you can easily track and assess your performance. Moreover, it streamlines your different marketing strategies, and you can keep in touch with existing and prospective clients.

3. Content marketing

This is another popular digital marketing strategy, with 82% of marketers actively investing in it. Aside from that, 67% of marketers reveal that content marketing generates three times as many leads as outbound marketing and costs 62% less.

Content marketing aims to reach prospective customers using relevant and valuable content. Content marketing is vital as it solves your audience's queries, enabling you to develop trust, build relationships, boost conversions, and, most importantly, generate leads. You can deliver your content through blogs, social media posts, videos, emails, newsletters, etc. Nowadays, people expect superior quality and regular content, so hiring digital marketing Perth services is essential.

4. Affiliate marketing

This involves hiring a third party to market your products and services. It can be an individual or business; whenever someone makes a purchase or generates a lead, you pay them some commission. With affiliate marketing, you can tailor your advert to your target audience. You can choose where and to whom your company should be advertised.

Additionally, you can get to know your customers. By using affiliate tools, you can see the location of your potential clients, where they scroll, and what incites them to purchase your products. This enables you to adjust to attract more clients to buy from your brand.

5. Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising

PPC is among the most effective digital marketing strategies. In this tactic, you pay a publisher each time someone clicks on an advert link. This makes it one of the most cost-effective as it's built around a budget.

Ideally, this model is based on keywords. The ads will only appear when a person searches a particular keyword related to your products or services. For this reason, it's good to have the help of a professional to research and evaluate the keywords most people in your industry use. When the keywords are relevant, you can have more clicks and ultimately make more profits.

6. Social media marketing

Social media marketing enables you to reach a large audience quickly. In 2021, more than 4.26 billion people were using social media globally. This figure is predicted to reach around six billion in 2027. Getting this large number of people boosts your brand awareness worldwide. It increases your online reach, and you can expand your business internationally.

Why embrace digital marketing strategies?

Digital marketing offers numerous advantages compared to traditional methods. Some benefits of using digital marketing include the following:

1. Digital marketing is more cost-efficient

Online marketing is more affordable than conventional marketing. Initially, marketers used traditional billboards, print ads, fliers, magazines, etc., to advertise their businesses. Even though these strategies are effective, they come with hefty prices. Additionally, they are time-consuming and have a limited reach. For example, printing and distributing pamphlets can be costly and take some time.

However, it's possible to employ digital marketing strategies without spending money. For instance, sending emails may not involve any cost so long as you're connected to the internet. Besides that, content marketing only costs you time. For your strategies to be effective, you can hire professional, cost-effective digital marketing Perth services.

2. It accommodates mobile users

Nowadays, mobile devices are becoming a necessity and more popular than computers. In 2021, there were 7.1 billion mobile users worldwide. Forecasts suggest that this figure will reach 7.49 billion in 2025. For this reason, you need means of reaching these numerous people, and that's where digital marketing comes in. With it, you can use strategies such as emailing and social media that target mobile users and let people know about your brand, products, and services.

3. You can target your ideal audience

Another significant benefit of digital marketing is that it enables you to market your business to people who are already interested in your goods or services. You can send customised and high-converting messages to a specific audience. This lowers customer acquisition costs and increases revenue as you reach the most valuable leads.

4. It boosts client engagement and retention

With online marketing, you have unlimited chances to engage with your clients. Through the various online platforms, you can interact with your customers and clarify some things they may not be sure about your brand or products. On the other hand, you can respond to a clientele's negative feedback and soothe their concerns. When you engage with clients who had a positive experience with your organisation, you create a dedicated community around your company.

5. Increases brand awareness

In traditional marketing methods, your target audience must be in a position to notice your brand. However, currently, most people are connected to the internet. From the beginning of 2022, there were 4.9 billion active internet users globally. Digital marketing channels enable you to reach your target audience any time they surf the internet. You can also target a particular audience that is more likely to buy from you.

How to execute effective digital marketing

A clear digital marketing plan goes a long way to growing your revenue. It lets you focus on your efforts and establish what's already functioning. Here are some tips for executing an effective digital marketing strategy:

Set measurable and attainable goals: Setting marketing goals should be your priority since they form the foundation of your entire plan. By attaining your online marketing goals, you also achieve your brand's objectives by creating awareness and generating more leads or revenue.

Determine your target audience: Identifying your audience enables you to focus your digital marketing strategies on people who will most probably purchase from your company. This way, you generate more leads effectively and affordably. As illustrated above, one of the benefits of digital marketing is that you can target specific audiences. However, this is only possible when you first identify your target market.

Create a budget: Knowing how to allot money for your digital marketing strategies is a critical component of setting your business for success. A marketing budget enables you to stay within your estimated costs and ensures you don't spend a lot of money that can affect the financial stability of your business. If you set aside the right amount of money for the appropriate campaigns and tactics, you can achieve your goals and obtain a high return on investment (ROI).

Perform keyword research: Keyword research is essential in digital marketing strategies. It enables you to find relevant keywords for your target audience. Additionally, it offers helpful insight into your target audience's concerns. Using the right keywords optimise your SEO ranking and ensure searchers can find your company via search engines.

Generate engaging content: Once you know your target audience and the keywords, it's time to create content. Generating high-quality content is crucial as it motivates customers and prospects to stretch out to know more about your brand.

This process can sometimes take time, as you may have to try various strategies. Fortunately, digital marketing Perth services can offer you the best solutions. These experts know what can best work for your business, and it can take only some days before you see positive results.

Conclusion