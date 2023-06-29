Mandurah's proposed rate rise explained

Earlier this week, City of Mandurah Council voted on a 4.95 per cent rate increase.
Now, the public has the chance to have their say about the rates, and the Mail sat down with Mayor Rhys Williams to talk about the reason behind the decision.
Mayor Williams said there would always be a rate rise, but the City had worked to ensure the rise would be below inflation.
"To raise the rates in line with inflation has a serious impact on ratepayers," Mayor Williams said.
"But if there's a community where rates aren't going up, there should be a lot of scrutiny on that local government."
He said the cost of important things like building maintenance required funds, and that not putting the rates up at all would be a poor financial decision that the City didn't want to "pass on to future generations".
Through finding savings of around $400,000 in the budget, Mayor Williams said the City was able to "do more with less", in order to make sure the rates weren't hiked too high.
Mayor Williams said this year's budget and rates were impacted by property revaluation, conducted every four years in Mandurah by the Western Australian Valuer-General.
Revaluation impacts the rate amount by increasing or decreasing the Gross Rental Value (GRV), which can vary considerably.
Mayor Williams said the City's financial plans were regularly reviewed and that the priority moving forward was to shift Mandurah to a more sophisticated economy, transcending its fishing town status.
The City's 2023/24 budget will filter $47million into social projects, $8million towards economy, $34.1million on environmental initiatives and 16.3 towards health.
'Transform Mandurah', investing in attractions, diversification and tourism was among the list of top jobs, and Mayor Williams said all foreshore restorations would be delivered over the next two years.
The community can have their say on the rate increase for 21 days, and feedback can be given until July 19.
On July 25, the council is set to make the final decision and vote on the rates and budget.
Mayor Williams said anyone who was struggling with cost-of-living and held concerns about the rate rise was encouraged to contact the City as soon as possible, with payment options available to ease the financial strain.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
