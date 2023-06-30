Mandurah's Muay Thai siblings are headed to the World Youth Championships

Mandurah Muay Thai siblings Zeke and Skye Branson are getting ready to jet off and compete against the world's best young Muay Thai champions.
At just 14 and 13 respectively, the pair are currently ranked in the top five fighters in the world for their age brackets and genders.
In September of this year, they will travel to Turkiye for the International Federation of Muay Thai Associates World Youth Championships.
In 2022, both Zeke and Skye took out gold medals at the Australian National Championships.
Skye also claimed the bronze medal at last year's World Championships in Malaysia.
When the Mail spoke to the pair's father Clay Branson last year, he said the two wanted to "take over the world".
Despite only having started the sport just over two years ago, Zeke and Skye have turned the competitive Muay Thai world on its head, and Mr Branson said they hoped Muay Thai would one day become an olympic sport.
Mandurah MP David Templeman will be sponsoring Zeke and Skye, helping to cover their costs towards participating at the World Youth Championships.
Mr Templeman said he had "no doubt" the siblings would "make Mandurah proud".
Also headed to Turkiye is Peel local 15-year-old Olivia Dyer, who is the current Australian Muay Thai Champion for her age and weight.
Olivia has previously won gold in the National Championships, and this year marks her first time at the World Youth Championships.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke will sponsor Olivia's trip.
The Championships will run from September 27 - October 7.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
