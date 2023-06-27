Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former WA Police officer charged with historical child sexual abuse

Updated June 27 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former WAPOL officer has been charged with historical sexual offences against a child. Picture from files.
A former WAPOL officer has been charged with historical sexual offences against a child. Picture from files.

A former WA Police officer has been charged with a series of historical child sexual abuse offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.