Former WA Police officer charged with historical child sexual abuse

A former WA Police officer has been charged with a series of historical child sexual abuse offences.
The man was employed with WA Police between May of 1995 and July of 2004.
It will be alleged that between 1999 and 2001, the man sexually assaulted a girl who was 16 years old at the time of the first incident.
The 53-year-old from Somerville was charged with five counts of Sexually Penetrated a Child Over 16 Under Their Authority.
He is due to appear before Fremantle Magistrates Court today, June 27.
