Woman who went missing after bush party found 'safe and well'

Police say a 22-year-old woman who went missing after she attended a party in rural bushland has been found safe and well.
The announcement came around 11.47am today.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police are urgently seeking public assistance to locate a 22-year-old woman, who was last seen in the North Bannister area on June 24.
It is believed the woman attended a party in rural bushland on Wearne Road earlier that evening.
She is described as being approximately 177cm tall, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes - and was last seen wearing a large, dark jumper and pants and was not wearing shoes.
Police urge anyone who sights her or who has information relating to her whereabouts, to contact police immediately on 131 444.
