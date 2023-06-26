Mandurah Mail
Woman who went missing after bush party found 'safe and well'

Updated June 26 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Police say a 22-year-old woman who went missing after she attended a party in rural bushland has been found safe and well.

