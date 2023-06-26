Mandurah sci-fi fans walk the red carpet at Space Brains Film Festival

More than 55 Mandurah and regional film enthusiasts walked the red carpet at an international sci-fi film premiere over the weekend of June 17.
The second annual Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival took place in multiple venues across the Peel, including two hands-on industry workshops at WOTSO Mandurah.
Space Brains co-hosts, and the force behind the festival - Surrey Hughes and Mark Regan - led a podcasting workshop where they shared their experience from crafting 101 podcast episodes.
Next, guests attended a writing workshop by world-renowned sci-fi author Stephen Dedman, who took them through practical writing techniques.
The penultimate event, the film festival itself, was launched by award-winning feature filmmaker Luke Sparke, who shared his extensive experience in the industry with budding filmmakers.
Reading Cinemas Mandurah hosted the screenings of a collection of sci-fi films, and audiences walked the red carpet, mingled with celebrities and had their pictures taken.
"The festival has grown again this year and we have received numerous positive feedback from across the globe helping grow Mandurah's creative reputation," Mr Regan said.
Mr Hughes agreed that the festival was a "massive success", and that the event had been built to "inspire, teach and launch the next generations of local film creatives".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.