Peel's fall-prevention workshops devised to reduce leading cause of hospitalisation

Updated June 23 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:46pm
Jessica McCracken (SMHS), Delys Griffin (City of Mandurah), Kellie Wilson (City of Mandurah), Karen Carey (Injury Matters), Sam Menzes (Injury Matters) and Catherine Dumont (Foodbank WA) at the fall-prevention workshop. Picture supplied.
With falls and fall-related injuries the leading cause of injury hospitalisation for older adults in the Peel community, the City of Mandurah helped to devise a series of workshops aimed at preventing falls.

