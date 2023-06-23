Peel's fall-prevention workshops devised to reduce leading cause of hospitalisation

With falls and fall-related injuries the leading cause of injury hospitalisation for older adults in the Peel community, the City of Mandurah helped to devise a series of workshops aimed at preventing falls.
The initiative was a collaborative effort between South Metropolitan Health Service, Health Promotion and City of Mandurah, after receiving a grant from Injury Matters.
Workshops were held at Mandurah Seniors and Community Centre in April with 56 people in attendance, plus 19 staff and volunteers.
Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams said the City was committed to providing opportunities for older adults in the community to improve their health and wellbeing.
"The City's Public Health and Wellbeing Plan for 2020 - 2023 promotes active lifestyles and social connection for healthy ageing," Mayor Williams said.
"We hope to host further fall prevention workshops in the future to reach more of our community's seniors."
SMHS Health Promotion Manager Richard Crane said falls were a "significant risk" for older adults, but were preventable.
"Keeping on top of your health is a key part of staying independent and preventing falls as you age," Mr Crane said.
"Eating a nutritious diet, knowing your medications and their side effects, and keeping your mind alert are all important to stay healthy."
Workshop attendees heard from a local pharmacist, Foodbank WA nutritionist and local artist who spoke about various ways to stay strong and healthy.
The Mandurah 'Move Your Body' project, also in partnership with SMHS, Injury Matters and funded by WA Department of Health, was recently recently recognised at a state level.
Devised to help prevent falls and injuries in the Peel, the project was highly commended in the Outstanding Achievement by a Local Government in Injury Prevention or Recovery Support category at the 2023 Injury Matters, Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion Awards held in May.
