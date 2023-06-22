Dancing, sequins and socialising: Mandurah's Rona Panos celebrates 100th birthday

Beloved Peel community member Rona Panos has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ms Panos has lived in the region for 45 years, and has shown everyone around her what it means to live a busy and active life.
When the Mail spoke to Ms Panos in 2014, just before her 91st birthday, she said staying motivated and social was the key to a happy and healthy life.
"You must keep going, I really believe in keeping yourself motivated," she said.
"I never give up and always try to look on the bright side of life and keeping in touch with friends is important."
Ms Panos is a former nurse, and spent many years as part of the Mandurah Entertainers Concert Party, who hosted a free Christmas concert every year for the community.
She even sewed all of the sequins onto the group's costumes by hand.
On top of performing, Ms Panos taught visually impaired people to bowl, and would accompany members of her bowling club to interstate competitions.
When she moved to Amana Living lifestyle village in Mandurah, Ms Panos volunteered at the neighbouring aged care facility, encouraging residents to get active and attend social events.
Mandurah MP David Templeman visited Ms Panos to celebrate her milestone birthday and said he was "honoured" to attend and swap stories.
"I've known Rona for over 25 years. She has been a friendly, positive contributor to our local community for a long time and is a member of such a valued generation of Australians. I love her dearly," Mr Templeman said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.