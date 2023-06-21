Primadonna Productions youth troupe to present rockin' comedy musical

Primadonna Productions Youth Troupe is bringing Judith Prior's comedy musical Rockin' Robin to the Pinjarra Civic Centre.
The show, directed by Carole Dhu, follows a high school drama class practising for a performance competition.
An electrical fault transports two of the class members back in time to the village of Locksley, where they become entwined in the troubles between Robin Hook and the local sorcerer.
Ms Dhu said the music in the story included a list of chart topping songs including the titular Rockin' Robin, Johnny Be Goode and Puppet on a String.
The cast is made up of 22 young people aged between 9-17, who bring the family-friendly show to life on stage.
On top of a fun family night out, Ms Dhu said the show included a complimentary glass of wine for patrons above the age of 18, and a raffle with a range of prizes up-for-grabs.
The show is sponsored by the Bendigo Community Bank in Pinjarra, and will perform on June 30 and July 1.
A 7.30pm performance will take place on both days with a 2pm matinee on July 1.
For tickets, visit TryBooking.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
