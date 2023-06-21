Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale cracks down on illegal dumping of asbestos and rubbish

The Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale has issued an urgent message to residents to report illegal dumping following a high number of cases recorded in the last financial year.
Shire staff have attended more than 700 instances of illegal dumping throughout 2022/23, averaging out to almost 15 per week and three per working day.
Of the illegal dumping jobs attended by the Shire, eight involved the removal of significant amounts of asbestos.
The total cost of asbestos removals alone exceeded $17,000.
Shire president Michelle Rich said the large amount of littering was causing "significant environmental, financial and social impacts" to the local community.
"Not only does illegal dumping wreak havoc on our local wildlife and native bushland, but it also incurs a massive cost which inevitably effects the Serpentine-Jarrahdale ratepayer," Ms Rich said.
"The time our staff spend cleaning up roadside rubbish could be better spent upgrading our local infrastructure or solving drainage issues. This is a large concern for our community."
Other materials recorded in illegal dumping were clothing, children's toys, white goods, furniture, tyres and mattresses - most of which are accepted and processed for free at the Shire's Waste Transfer Station and Recycling Centre on Watkins Road.
In total, the Shire estimated that more than $1million per year was spent responding to and removing illegal dumping.
Ms Rich urged residents who witnessed illegal dumping to lodge a report with the Shire.
"As a Shire with a vast land mass, we rely on our residents to assist us in identifying those dumping their waste illegally," Ms Rich said.
"If safe to do so, anyone who witnesses an illegal dumping is encouraged to take a photo and record any vehicle registration numbers available before lodging a report to the Shire."
If you see illegal dumping taking place across the Shire, lodge a report by visiting: www.sjshire.wa.gov.au/waste-and-recycling.
