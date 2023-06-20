Police investigate 'suspicious' death of 70-year-old Warnbro man

Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man in Warnbro after determining he had injuries "consistent with suspicious circumstances".
About 5pm on Thursday, June 1, paramedics attended the home on Okehampton Road and found the man deceased.
After a post-mortem examination, the matter was referred to the major crime division.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Okehampton Road and Parkland Drive between 2-5pm, and who may have seen a tall male in his early 20s wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information or vision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
