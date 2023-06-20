Mandurah Mail
Police investigate 'suspicious' death of 70-year-old Warnbro man

Updated June 20 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:39am
A post-mortem examination of a deceased man in Warnbro, has found injuries consistent with 'suspicious circumstances'. Picture from files.
Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man in Warnbro after determining he had injuries "consistent with suspicious circumstances".

