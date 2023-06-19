Mandurah Mail
Dawesville man says he wants to 'help people' after $1.6million lotto win

Updated June 19 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:07pm
A Dawesville man is celebrating this week after a $1.6million lotto win. Picture from files.
A Dawesville man is celebrating this week after winning a whopping $1.6million in Saturday Lotto Division One.

