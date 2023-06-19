Dawesville man says he wants to 'help people' after $1.6million lotto win

A Dawesville man is celebrating this week after winning a whopping $1.6million in Saturday Lotto Division One.
The SlikPik 30 was a "spur-of-the-moment" purchase from The Lucky Charm, Noranda, and the winner said he'd been carrying the ticket for almost a week before he realised he'd won.
He was discretely told in-store that he was a winner and immediately set off for the Lotterywest Head Office.
"It's crazy to think I had the winning ticket at my fingertips all week," he said.
"I'm still numb and it's all been a blur."
He said he intended to turn his attention to supporting others in need with the prize money.
"I'm not a material man and I love helping people, this prize will allow me do that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.