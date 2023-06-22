A state-of-the-art Specialist Disability Accomodation (SDA) development house in Dudley Park is estimated to be completed this July.
Enable WA and Vera Living developed the purpose-built residence to enhance the lives of people living with disabilities, foster independence, comfort and provide a sense of belonging within the community.
SDA homes such as this one are designed to cater to the unique needs of tenants, ensuring they have the opportunity to live fulfilling lives while receiving the necessary support and care.
The new Dudley Park development boasts three bedrooms which can be personalised, each designed with the specific needs of individuals with disabilities in mind.
Features such as wide doorways, accessible bathrooms and wheelchair-friendly pathways have been installed in the house and smart home systems, adjustable lighting and voice-activated controls give residents a greater sense of autonomy over their environment.
As well as its carefully designed features, the neighbourhood is described as "warm and welcoming", where residents can actively participate in various activities and events.
It is also situated closely to amenities, public transport and recreation centres.
Enable WA has been servicing WA for more than 30 years, and has been working alongside SDA developers in order to transform spaces and advocate for the rights of people living with disabilities.
The organisation's main objective is to "enable people to live a life of their choice".
As well as the Dudley Park property, which is close to completion, Enable WA and Vera Living have several other properties in Mandurah either accepting applications or expressions of interest.
These include houses and townhouses.
For more information, visit www.veraliving.com.au/property/sda-housing-mandurah-perth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.