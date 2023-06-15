Dawesville primary student designs winning tote bag for YOH Fest

A primary school student from Dawesville has been crowned WA's top designer in the Act Belong Commit YOH Fest tote bag design competition.
The state-wide contest challenged students to come up with a tote bag logo that both encompassed the Act Belong Commit message and the 2023 YOH Fest theme: RESPECT.
Indy Dawson, a year 4 student at St Damien's Catholic Primary School, was the winning primary school designer with her artwork 'Respectful Heart'.
Indy's art will now feature on tote bags that will be distributed to young people across WA at YOH Fest events.
Indy said she was "really shocked" to hear she had won.
"I've always dreamed of being an artist when I'm older," Indy said.
"I really love doing art."
She celebrated her success along with her peers Louisse Stanley and Zara Willlie, who were awarded highly commended certificates for their own designs.
Louise said respect to her was about "treating people equally", and Zara said respect was "being kind to everyone".
Act Belong Commit's YOH Fest was founded in Mandurah in 1998 by school nurse Anne Leaver.
Funded by Healthway, it utilises the Arts to promote wellbeing and give young people a voice in their health education.
Healthway Acting CEO Julie Knapton said she was proud to give young people the chance to explore their creativity while educating them on the importance of making positive lifestyle choices.
