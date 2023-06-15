Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dawesville primary student designs winning tote bag for YOH Fest

Updated June 15 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indy Dawson, Zara Willie and Louisse Stanley decked out in YOH Fest gear. Picture supplied.
Indy Dawson, Zara Willie and Louisse Stanley decked out in YOH Fest gear. Picture supplied.

A primary school student from Dawesville has been crowned WA's top designer in the Act Belong Commit YOH Fest tote bag design competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.