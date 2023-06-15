Police arrest teen in relation to Secret Harbour school fire

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy in relation to a fire that occurred at a school in Secret Harbour on Thursday.
About 7.30pm on June 8, police and emergency services attended the school and found two buildings on fire.
The fire was extinguished but the school reportedly suffered significant damage.
The teen from Secret Harbour was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with Criminal Damage by Fire and Burglary and Commit on a Place.
His first court appearance was scheduled for June 14.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
