Peel filmmakers make history with WA's first musical motion picture premiere

Peel filmmaker Dylan Randall and his co-director George Burton have made history after their feature-length musical film, the first of its kind in WA, premiered last weekend.
Sweet Rhythm was a labour of love for the pair, and featured a cast of actors from Mandurah to north-of-the-river, as well as a line-up of local filming locations.
The film's premiere on June 11 saw 375 people attend the Luna Cinema in Leederville to be part of the history-making moment.
When Dylan spoke to the Mail earlier this year, he said his love for filmmaking started at just seven years old, when he began using his dad's old camcorder - the milestone of a first feature film in his early 20s marked a full-circle moment.
Dylan described Sweet Rhythm as "a time machine back to the 1970s", which follows central characters Jennifer, Dani and Stephanie as they navigate young adulthood.
The musical aspect of the film includes songs spanning across three genres - jazz, rock 'n' roll and disco.
Dylan said the premiere saw "laughing, crying and singing", as the film took the crowd "on a musical adventure".
"It was great to see a phenomenal turnout from our supporting Mandurah Community, with so many talented actors, actresses and crew from the area...," he said.
"Personally for me, it was all I could have hoped for. After holding onto this project for 18 months, it was finally time to show it off to the world, after the many, many late nights, long days and time spent building this film from the ground up - what we all have created was amazing."
Dylan described his highlight of the premiere being moment the film began while he was sitting behind the three lead actresses, Prudence Ackrill, Hannah Julii Anderson and Lainey O'Sullivan.
"Watching their reactions and finally being able to show them the world they created, and the songs they sung... because they were incredible."
With the premiere a huge success, Dylan said he wanted other filmmakers to know "whatever budget you may have, you can strive for greatness if you have the passion to do so".
"With only $15,000, the crew of Sweet Rhythm were able to film in notable locations, find all the sparkle and flare the 70s needed, and create high quality imagery and an album," he said.
Filming locations were scattered around WA, with three of Mandurah's favourite spots - Pop's Diner, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and Peel Manor House - all featuring heavily in the film.
The film's album, with 12 songs written by Dylan Randall, George Burton and Emmett Aster, is available on all listening platforms with notable favourites from the premiere being 'Drove so Far', 'Boogie of the Night' and 'Cherry Red'.
Producer Jessica Canakis said she had been particularly touched at the amount of Peel locals who made the drive to Leederville just to support local filmmakers.
An exciting announcement came when Dylan told the Mail Mandurah Performing Arts Centre would be hosting a screening at the Boardwalk Theatre on August 25, allowing those who haven't yet experienced the magic to do so in the heart of Mandurah.
Tickets can be purchased www.manpac.com.au/events/sweet-rhythm-the-original-motion-picture-musical.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.