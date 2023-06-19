Mandurah Mail
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Peel filmmakers make history with WA's first musical motion picture premiere

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Burton, Prudence Ackrill and Dylan Randall at the premiere of musical feature film Sweet Rhythm. Picture by Michael Hall Visuals.
George Burton, Prudence Ackrill and Dylan Randall at the premiere of musical feature film Sweet Rhythm. Picture by Michael Hall Visuals.

Peel filmmaker Dylan Randall and his co-director George Burton have made history after their feature-length musical film, the first of its kind in WA, premiered last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.