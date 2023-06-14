Mandurah Mail
Mandurah local Vicki Pollard honoured for volunteering excellence

Updated June 14 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:37pm
Mandurah MP David Templeman with Peel Volunteer Resource Centre manager Vicki Pollard. Picture supplied.
Mandurah resident Vicki Pollard has been awarded the WA Excellence in Volunteer Management Award at Volunteering WA's 2023 awards ceremony.

Local News

