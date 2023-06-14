Mandurah local Vicki Pollard honoured for volunteering excellence

Mandurah resident Vicki Pollard has been awarded the WA Excellence in Volunteer Management Award at Volunteering WA's 2023 awards ceremony.
Ms Pollard has managed the Peel Volunteer Resource Centre for 15 years, providing volunteers, prospective volunteers and managers with upskilling and support.
Through her work she has also helped volunteers form connections with local community organisations and offered support to vulnerable groups in the Peel region through volunteering programs.
Before taking on the role of manager, Ms Pollard was administration manager, marking an almost 20-year-history with the centre.
Mandurah MP David Templeman visited Vicki to congratulate her on her success, and said the award was "well-earned recognition for her years of work throughout Peel".
"Mandurah wouldn't be in the place we are now without the work of Vicki, her team, and the Peel Volunteer Resource Centre Board," Mr Templeman said.
"Volunteering changes lives, and Vicki has been such a wonderful advocate for how volunteering benefits the local community."
