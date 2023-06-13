Mandurah RSL president named latest Local Legend for 'years of support and service'

Mandurah RSL president and army veteran Dave Mabbs has been named City of Mandurah's latest Local Legend, for his years of support and service to the community.
The third generation serviceman was honoured by Mandurah Council last month for both his outstanding leadership and the support and care he provides to local veterans and their families.
Mr Mabbs was discharged from the army in 2001 after 22 years of service and has been a member of the Mandurah RSL since 2002. During this time he has held a number of positions within the organisation, including president from 2008 to 2016, and again in 2019 to present.
When Mr Mabbs spoke to the Mail in 2018 in the lead-up to speaking at the ANZAC Day ceremony, he spoke about his family's strong ties to the army.
His great uncle James Winning was buried at Gallipoli, while his maternal grandfather Hugh Winning served two years on the western front before being injured, repatriated to England and finally returning to the front where he and his brother Douglas survived World War I.
His paternal grandfather, Geoffrey Mabbs, served with the 2/28th Battalion in World War II in the Middle East and New Guinea, where he sustained a gunshot wound under the arm and was treated before rejoining the company, while his father Raymond served as both a soldier and engineer.
In 2019, he was awarded Life Membership of RSLWA, and has been part of organising and marching in a variety of commemorative days in Mandurah for almost two decades.
Mr Mabbs was also integral to relocating the sub-branch to its current home on Rouse Road, and speaks regularly at local schools about his years of service.
Mayor Williams said local veterans and the wider community were better off due to Mr Mabbs' support.
"Dave spends a great deal of his time looking after the welfare of veterans and their families at the local RSL, and his door is always open to those in need of a safe space and a listening ear," Mayor Williams said.
"Under his leadership, the Mandurah RSL has seen a shift towards a more vibrant, community-based organisation that is inclusive and open to the wider community, which now has close to 800 members."
