Mandurah RSL president named latest Local Legend for 'years of support and service'

Updated June 13 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:34pm
Mandurah's latest Local Legend Dave Mabbs spoke to the Mail in 2018 in the lead-up to ANZAC day about his service. Picture by Justin Rake.
Mandurah RSL president and army veteran Dave Mabbs has been named City of Mandurah's latest Local Legend, for his years of support and service to the community.

