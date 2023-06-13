Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival will bring film industry and sci-fi professionals to Peel

Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival's second annual event is set to bring masters of the sci-fi universe to Mandurah this weekend.
The festival is a competition for independent sci-fi filmmakers to highlight their films and talents, particularly focussing on the work of regional WA filmmakers and giving them a platform to speak about their projects.
On Saturday, June 17, the event will kick off with two industry-led workshops at WOTSO Mandurah.
Sci-fi podcasters Surrey Hughes and Mark Regan, the minds behind the Space Brains podcast and the film festival, will run the first workshop in podcasting.
Mr Hughes is a published author and IT professional and Mr Regan a filmmaker and media teacher, together they share the scientific and cinematic elements of sci-fi films with their audience.
The pair built the film festival from humble beginnings, having worked tirelessly for years to help build up the Mandurah filmmaking and writing scene.
The second workshop will be run by world-renowned sci-fi author Stephen Dedman, who will take aspiring authors through practical writing techniques.
A keynote speech by award-winning filmmaker Luke Sparke, the mind behind the sci-fi film Occupation, will launch the film festival.
Audiences will then have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, mingle with directors, authors, actors and film crews before sitting down to watch a program of short sci-fi films at Reading Cinemas in Mandurah.
Mr Regan said the event would promote local filmmakers and writers, allowing them the chance to learn and grow.
"Space Brains Productions aims to elevate and promote the creative arts in Mandurah," Mr Regan said.
Mr Hughes said sci-fi was not just exciting, but helped society "pave its way from now into the future".
"By having amazing local creatives pass on their knowledge, we can ensure WA and Mandurah have a place in that future," he said.
The event, sponsored by City of Mandurah, will run from 9.45am to 6.00pm, and tickets can be purchased via Humanitix.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.