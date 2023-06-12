The experts have spoken: Peel has some seriously delicious beer

After tasting the best that the crop has to offer, the experts have spoken - the Peel region has some pretty excellent beer.
Both the prestigious Perth Royal Beer Awards and the Australian International Beer Awards have handed top honours to a number of local breweries, including Peel newcomers Boundary Island Brewery and Thorny Devil Craft Beer and Cider.
Boundary Island took home Best New Exhibiter for both ceremonies, as well as winning six medals for six of their tasty craft beers, brewed by head brewer Dylan Kelly and team.
The brewery opened in the region 18 months ago, and in this time has become one of Mandurah's most popular spots for a meal.
In a Facebook post, the team wrote that they were "honoured" to be part of the growing brewing culture in WA, and thanked the local breweries that had open-heartedly helped them to get up and running.
"We are very much looking forward to continuing to grow and keep on making bloody great beer," they wrote.
The team at Thorny Devil were celebrated for their Vienna Lager, which won a gold medal at the International Awards and a trophy at home in Perth.
The team took to Facebook to thank brewers Pete (brewery owner), Ravi and Glen for "bringing home the hardware".
With its delicious American-style barbeque and unique brews, and having not even been open a year, the team at Thorny Devil are ones to watch.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.