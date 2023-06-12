Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lakelands Train Station officially open for business

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The long-awaited Lakelands Train Station is officially open. Picture from www.metronet.wa.gov.au.
The long-awaited Lakelands Train Station is officially open. Picture from www.metronet.wa.gov.au.

Peel residents are rejoicing their additional commuting options after the long-awaited METRONET Lakelands Train Station opened over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.