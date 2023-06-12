Lakelands Train Station officially open for business

Peel residents are rejoicing their additional commuting options after the long-awaited METRONET Lakelands Train Station opened over the weekend.
The station is set to take pressure off of the nearby Mandurah and Warnbro train stations, and is supported by an enhanced bus network which will connect the surrounding suburbs.
According to demographic resource id community, the population forecast for Lakelands in 2023 is 7,754, and it is expected to skyrocket to more than 10,000 by 2036.
The suburb is a high-traffic area and combined with the growing population the station is a welcome addition to residents in both Lakelands and surrounding areas like Madora Bay.
A 400-bay carpark, secure cycle storage facilities, a pedestrian overpass, two platforms, kiss-and-ride facilities and an entryway adorned with Aboriginal artwork make the station not only functional but eye-catching.
The opening was celebrated with a community event on Sunday, June 11, with a sausage sizzle, children's entertainers, giveaways and live music.
The delivery of the new Lakelands Station marks the latest project to be delivered under the State Government's flagship METRONET program, with other major projects including the Morley-Ellenbrook Train Line and the Yanchep Rail Extension underway.
The $72million project, which has supported about 200 jobs since construction began in 2021, was jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Western Australian Governments under an 80:20 funding arrangement.
The funding was first confirmed in 2019, and works began in mid 2021.
To view the new timetable, visit the Transperth website - www.transperth.wa.gov.au/Journey-Planner
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.