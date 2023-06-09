Police charge Waroona man for string of alleged cross-district stealing offences

A man has been charged with multiple counts of stealing after an alleged spree of cross-district offences between February and June of this year.
Mandurah police commenced an investigation after tools and alcohol were allegedly stolen from multiple businesses.
These businesses spanned in location from Mandurah to Kwinana and Bicton.
Officers charged a 24-year-old Waroona man with 14 counts of stealing, and he is first expected to appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court today, June 9.
