Police charge Waroona man for string of alleged cross-district stealing offences

Updated June 9 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:25pm
A Waroona man has been charged with 14 counts of stealing as the result of an investigation into alleged cross-district offences. Picture from files.
A man has been charged with multiple counts of stealing after an alleged spree of cross-district offences between February and June of this year.

