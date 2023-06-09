What to do in Mandurah this weekend: reading local, produce markets and lego club

There's a full lineup of things to do in Mandurah this weekend, with both free and ticketed events on offer for locals and visitors to enjoy over June 10-11.
Whether it's family time, date night, solo adventures, time in nature or getting out of the wet weather, we have compiled a list of must-dos that will suit people of all ages.
Saturday, June 10
Love to Read Local - In Conversation with David Whish Wilson (Free - bookings essential)
To celebrate Love to Read Local Week, City of Mandurah has facilitated conversations with WA authors - this Saturday, David Whish Wilson will discuss his newest book The Sawdust House.
Sawdust House follows the story of Irish-born James 'Yankee' Sullivan, a convict held in US jail by the Committee of Vigilance in 1856.
Held at Seashells Mandurah, the author presentation will begin at 2.30pm, book sales and signing at 3.30pm and afternoon tea will be provided.
Bookings are essential and places are limited. For more information, phone 9550 3650 or email manlib@mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Dads and Kids Breakfast Club - Dudley Park (Free)
Held at Dudley Park's Child and Parent Centre, this event allows local dads to meet each other and bring their children along to enjoy a free breakfast and activities together.
The event is part of the centre's 4Dads program, and is open to fathers living in the Mandurah and Pinjarra areas.
For more information, call 4Dads on 6164 0619 or email 4families.mandurah@relationshipswa.org.au for more information.
Lego Club @ the library (Free)
Does your little one love to build their own creations with lego blocks? Mandurah Library and Falcon Library host Lego Club every Saturday, to allow children to build, create and stretch their imaginations.
It is suitable for all ages and Lego and Duplo are provided.
Falcon Library: 11am.
Mandurah Library: 2pm.
The Peel Produce Market
Have a Saturday morning wander around the Peel Produce Market and you will find raw honey, handmade soaps and fresh produce for your weekly meals.
Running from 8am-12pm at Leprechaun Park along the Dawesville Foreshore, the market will have stalls, hot breakfasts, coffee, fresh juice and live music.
Giant Planting Day (Free)
Come along and help to rehabilitate Marlee Reserve, the home of Thomas Dambo's giant Little Lui.
Recognised as of the most important conservation reserves in Mandurah and located on the lands of the Bindjareb Noongar people, Marlee Reserve is home to a range of Peel's wildlife including the quenda and long-necked turtle.
Register via this link to help out and head down to Marlee Reserve - snacks will be provided during the day.
Sunday, June 11
FLYTE at Brighton Mandurah (Free entry)
Perth band FLYTE are headed to the Brighton for a night of live music and entertainment. With show-stopping performances at Crown Perth, Optus Stadium and the Perth Convention Centre under their belts, they have become one of the most highly sought-after acts in WA.
The show starts at 8.30pm and entry is free.
Mandurah Filipino-Australian Multicultural Community Fair (Free with option of donation)
To celebrate the 125th Philippines Independence day, the MFAMCI will be holding a community fair at the Mandurah Seniors Centre.
There will be market stalls, raffles, games, cultural singing, dances, prizes and more.
For a donation (big or small), afternoon tea will be provided.
Guests are encouraged to wear red, blue, yellow or white, but it is not compulsory.
The event will run from 1-5pm.
Pinjarra Markets
Located at the Edenvale Heritage Precinct, the Pinjarra Markets hold an array of stalls selling local produce, trinkets and hot coffee.
Don't forget to pop in to the Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms for their market special of the month, and to visit the local community groups who call this precinct home, such as Roger May Machinery Museum and Murray Districts Historical Society.
The markets are open from 7am-12pm.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
