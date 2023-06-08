Harcourts Mandurah team takes out top global and national awards

Harcourts Mandurah has taken out top awards both nationally and internationally at the 2023 Harcourts Conference.
Accolades for the team come on the back of taking out the Top Harcourts Sales Office in WA for the tenth year running.
Among the award winners was Mandurah sales executive Alison Hobbs, who was named the 15th Top Salesperson in Australia.
Fellow Peel sales executive Rachael Shaw was awarded third place in Australia for Client Experience.
A spokesperson for Harcourts Mandurah said the awards recognised Ms Hobbs and Ms Shaw for their "unwavering commitment" to clients.
In a pool of more than 400 offices across Australia and more than 900 globally, Harcourts Mandurah retained its position as the second top office in Australia and earned fourth top office globally.
The spokesperson said the staff had surpassed last year's performance and "elevated their international standing", and that it was a testament to "collaborative effort and dedication to excellence".
"Each team member played a vital role in achieving this milestone, and the entire team expresses their gratitude to their clients and the community for their support."
