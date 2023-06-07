Pinjarra Festival sees record-breaking number of visitors in 2023 | PHOTOS

It has been a record-breaking year for tourism in the Peel Region, and the annual Pinjarra Festival held over the long weekend was no exception, with more than 30,000 people in attendance.
This year's festival was the largest in scale so far, with the Edenvale Heritage Precinct bustling with more than 100 market stalls, free activities for children, displays, workshops, amusements and more.
There was something for everyone - with vintage car and machinery displays for the vehicle buffs and live entertainment for music lovers.
Also among the festivities were roving entertainers who delighted the young and young at heart as they made their way through the festival grounds.
Audiences were treated to a lineup of local music acts, including The Godlemans, Ali Hill, Tracey Barnett, Michael Ward, Ukendoit, Midnight Rose, Mel and the Misfits and Musical Kite String Music School.
Shire of Murray President David Bolt said each year the festival got "bigger and better".
The 2023 festival saw a whopping 10,000 more visitors than in 2022, marking a significant boost to tourism in the area.
"I am so proud to see the Shire host an event that showcases the best of Pinjarra and the Murray Region," Mr Bolt said.
"Thank you to everyone who joined us over the weekend to celebrate our community and our vibrant culture. We look forward to seeing you again next year at another great event."
This year's festivities were a welcome success, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the 2022 event almost didn't go ahead for the same reasons.
The festival returned in 2021 with a humble number of attendees, and 2022 surged the event right back onto the calendar.
The event is proudly supported by Healthway, Lotterywest, Alcoa, Doral, Tourism WA, Bendigo Bank Community Branch Pinjarra, Act Belong Commit, Cleanaway, and the Shire of Murray.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
