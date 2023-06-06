What the hail? Peel begins week with wacky weather | PHOTOS

Peel's weather across the start of the week has had residents wondering whether it was literally raining cats and dogs, with hailstorms hitting across the region hard.
Many residents watched either in awe or with concern from their homes or undercover as large, icy stones pelted the ground, the roofs and fences.
Meadow Springs local Golia Paymani Hedayati's house saw heavy hail that covered her lawn and driveway.
Ms Hedayati sent the Mail images of the stones, joking that one was reminiscent of a map of Australia.
Natasha Chanelle, also from Meadow Springs, watched as hailstones covered her garden and trampoline, the sounds of the large stones reverberating off the roof.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Mandurah has seen 32.8mm of rain in the first six days of June with wind gusts reaching up to 70km/h.
The rest of the week's forecast shows the wet weather will be sticking around, with Wednesday, June 7 - Friday, June 9 having a more than 70 per cent chance of rain.
Saturday storms are almost certain with a 95% chance of showers with predicted rainfall from 3-20mm.
Sunday will see a slight reprieve at 70% chance of rain, and by Monday, June 12, the chance of rain drops to 20%.
Pinjarra's forecast is similar to Mandurah's, with a slightly reduced chance of showers on Sunday, June 11.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
