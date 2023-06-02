'Giant' planting day to help rehabilitate reserve that homes Dambo's Little Lui

Mandurah nature lovers are being called to take part in a special wetlands rehabilitation project which will see the home of one of Mandurah's giants planted with trees.
FORM Building a State of Creativity, the facilitator of Thomas Dambo's Giants of Mandurah, will partner with the Alcoa Foundation and City of Mandurah for the 'Giant Planting Day' event at Marlee Reserve on June 10.
Located on the lands of the Bindjareb Noongar people, Marlee (which translates to swan) Reserve is one of the most important conservation reserves in Mandurah, and is home to the bush-tailed phascogale, quenda and long-necked turtle.
The area falls within the Peel-Yalgorup Wetlands system, which runs through Mandjoogoordap, and is an example of biological, aquatic and natural diversity as well as being a Ramsar-listed 'Wetland of International Importance.'
The Peel-Yalgorup Wetlands is an extensive system of shallow estuary and saline, brackish and freshwater lakes used by thousands of water birds, including many migrant shorebirds from the northern hemisphere. The site is the most important area for water birds and waders in Southwest Australia, regularly supporting over 20,000 feathered friends.
Alcoa Foundation Australian Lead Rebecca Miniken said Alcoa was delighted to support the project, and that it was fantastic to see the local community "take ownership of this initiative by putting their hands up to volunteer and help make a lasting difference in their backyard".
Form CEO Tabitha McMullan said Mandurah was shaped both geographically and culturally by its waterways, and that Thomas Dambo's giants had celebrated the diversity and beauty throughout the natural world.
"Through consultation to date, the Mandurah community has made it clear it would like to see an ongoing positive environmental legacy created by this project. Under the watchful eye of Little Lui, we are thrilled to be working with the Alcoa Foundation, City of Mandurah and community on this wetlands rehabilitation project," she said.
Everyone is welcome to take part in the free planting event and can register via eventbrite.com.au.
