Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Giant' planting day to help rehabilitate reserve that homes Dambo's Little Lui

Updated June 2 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Thomas Dambo sitting atop Marlee Reserve giant Little Lui. Picture by Dan MacBride.
Artist Thomas Dambo sitting atop Marlee Reserve giant Little Lui. Picture by Dan MacBride.

Mandurah nature lovers are being called to take part in a special wetlands rehabilitation project which will see the home of one of Mandurah's giants planted with trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.