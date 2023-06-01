Remains found near Nannup confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell

Human remains found during a search of the State Forrest near Nannup in May have been confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell.
Corey disappeared in June of 2021 after he was last seen on Brockman Highway near Jalbarragup.
His Blue Holden Astra sedan was found parked nearby where he was last seen.
His family began a tireless crusade to find him, with his sister Haylee setting up the Facebook page Bring Home Corey O'Connell.
Haylee took to the page today to address the news, announced today by police, writing that it was with "a profound and complex sadness" that the family could confirm the remains found as Corey's.
"For us, this news is still extremely raw, so we appreciate your continued compassion as we move through this next chapter," she wrote.
"The love and support you have shown to Corey and our family over the past nearly two years is what kept us going - it gave us the strength we needed to coordinate all the searches we did - and we will never be able to thank you enough."
Haylee thanked the K9 Trackers Perth team, Working Drones Australia, The Missed Foundation and WA Police for their support throughout the process.
"Though our grief is palpable, we recognise that we are fortunate to have had resolution," she said.
"Many families of long-term missing people are still awaiting theirs - please continue to give your love and support to them. When all you have is hope, kindness from strangers means more than you know."
Police confirmed officers were returning to the location today, June 1, to search over an expanded area in an effort to locate further remains.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information relating to this matter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.