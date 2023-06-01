Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Remains found near Nannup confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remains found in bushland near Nannup have been confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell. Picture supplied.
Remains found in bushland near Nannup have been confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell. Picture supplied.

Human remains found during a search of the State Forrest near Nannup in May have been confirmed as belonging to missing man Corey O'Connell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.