Mandurah Basketball Association condemns umpire abuse as 'increasing number' quit

The Mandurah Basketball Association has condemned the "small, but concerning few" people whose conduct has contributed to a number of referees quitting the sport.
In a statement to its constituents, the Association said their umpires, the majority of which falling between the ages of 12-17, were reporting the tough conditions, which included being shouted at and having insults thrown at them during the game.
"Referees are required to work in close proximity to coaches and spectators, where they are exposed to constant feedback about how they're performing. This quite often escalates to being yelled at," the statement read.
"None of us would accept someone providing constant feedback on every decision we make at work, or yelling at us because they didn't like a decision we made, and telling us how bad we are doing."
The statement slammed the behaviour as "unacceptable", and said that shouting out feedback was "not helpful, not appropriate and not okay".
The Association said due to the feedback, it faced an "increasing number" of referees leaving the sport.
"Games cannot happen without referees. The sport cannot grow without referees. We ask that you consider your actions, your words, your motivation and your expected outcome both before you arrive at the game..."
The Peel Football and Netball League (PFNL) recently took a similar stand against umpire abuse, after poor spectator behaviour on and off the field had driven people away from the job.
In May, the WA Football Commission dedicated a weekend to honouring the umpires within the game, which the PFNL joined as part of their stance.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
