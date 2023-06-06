Mandurah Mail
Mandurah Basketball Association condemns umpire abuse as 'increasing number' quit

Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
Mandurah Basketball Association has condemned the abuse of referees in the game in a statement this week. Picture by Markus Spiske via Unsplash.
The Mandurah Basketball Association has condemned the "small, but concerning few" people whose conduct has contributed to a number of referees quitting the sport.

