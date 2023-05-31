Pepsi's grief a reminder that animals also experience loss

Estuary Guardians Mandurah have confirmed that Dawesville dolphin, Pepsi, had to let go of her deceased calf today, after continuing to struggle to carry it.
Earlier this week, the Guardians shared that Pepsi had been carrying her deceased newborn for days in grief.
A representative wrote "such is her strong maternal bond", and that the tale reminded everyone "how precious each life is, and how we must do all we can to protect such special animals who also call Mandurah home".
Mandurah Dolphin Research Project, led by Peel local Dr Krista Nicholson, also posted to Facebook about the mother dolphin, writing that to their knowledge this would have been the first-born calf to Pepsi.
Pepsi was first identified by the project in 2016 as part of the Dawesville Channel dolphin community.
According to Whales and Dolphins Conservation (WDC), this grieving behaviour appears to be common among long-lived mammals which live together in social groups both in the sea and on land.
Mandurah's Estuary Guardians took the opportunity to stress the importance of holding space for local wildlife, and remind the community that animals also experience grief and loss.
"Female Pepsi continued to carry her deceased newborn with her, though at times this meant it would drop and she would race back to pick it up again," a representative wrote.
"At some point it was no longer possible for Pepsi to keep the remains with her. Poignantly, she was then seen carrying seaweed around in it's place."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
