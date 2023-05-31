Mandurah Mail
Pepsi's grief a reminder that animals also experience loss

Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:29am
Dawesville dolphin, Pepsi, was spotted carrying her deceased calf as a form of grieving. Picture by Estuary Guardians Mandurah.
Estuary Guardians Mandurah have confirmed that Dawesville dolphin, Pepsi, had to let go of her deceased calf today, after continuing to struggle to carry it.

