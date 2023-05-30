City of Mandurah rolls out new Waste Education Plan, strives for zero landfill

The City of Mandurah's first Waste Education Plan has been implemented with a goal of increasing sustainability throughout the region.
Mandurah Council adopted the plan last week, which combines new and existing actions and initiatives to be carried out within the community - including reducing individual waste generation and increasing resource recovery.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the new plan was the "perfect starting point for a long-term waste education journey".
"Our community tells us loud and clear that the environment is one of their top priorities - we are built in nature, surrounded by waterways - so we're dedicated to providing environmental leadership," he said.
"Also, in striving for zero landfill, Mandurah became one of the first councils to commit its residual household waste to the new Waste to Energy plant being built in Kwinana."
The City has already made moves towards sustainability having reduced single-use plastics, prioritised sustainable vegetable workshops and supported local clean-up events for almost two decades.
Mayor Williams said the City would soon roll out new recycling hubs at the administration building on Peel Street, the MARC and local libraries to make it easier for the community to recycle different types of waste, including old batteries, coffee pods and mobile phones.
In line with the State Government's waste targets, the City of Mandurah has set a number of its own goals to be achieved over the next seven years - working towards zero landfill and reducing waste generation to no more than 600kg per person, per year.
Another core focus would be increasing resource recovery by 43 per cent and moving towards zero illegal dumping and littering by the year 2030.
