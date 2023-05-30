Mandurah's young artists celebrated in Masterpieces Competition | Gallery

The City of Mandurah has awarded winning titles to 13 young, local artists as part of the Masterpieces 2K23 Youth Competition.
Entries included more than 40 pieces across various mediums - painting, drawing, sculpture and digital media.
All entrants had their artworks on show for one month at Contemporary Arts Spaces Mandurah, with artist talks on May 28 allowing them to give audiences an insight into the inspiration behind their pieces.
The annual competition and exhibition was designed to both give young Mandurah artists from 12-25 the opportunity to have their art displayed at a professional gallery, and to allow the City to showcase the region's talent.
Winners of the Masterpieces 2K23 competition:
12-15 years category:
16-17 years category:
18-25 years category:
Digital media award:
Dorothy Newland Award:
The Junior Masterpieces exhibition, for artists aged 5 - 11 was also on display at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's upstairs gallery throughout the month of May.
For more information about Masterpieces go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au, visit CASM's Facebook page or contact CASM on 9550 3989.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.