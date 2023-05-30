Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mandurah's young artists celebrated in Masterpieces Competition | Gallery

Updated May 30 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Mandurah's Masterpieces competition is designed to give a platform to young local artists. Picture supplied.
The City of Mandurah's Masterpieces competition is designed to give a platform to young local artists. Picture supplied.

The City of Mandurah has awarded winning titles to 13 young, local artists as part of the Masterpieces 2K23 Youth Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.