Police call for information regarding Warnbro pedestrian/car crash

Police are calling for information about a serious crash that occurred in Warnbro earlier this month.
Around 6.30pm on Monday, May 1, a 23-year-old man was entering or exiting his silver Honda Civic parked on the side of The Avenue near Manly Crescent.
The man was then struck by a green Toyota Landcruiser travelling along the street.
He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Toyota Landcruiser was not injured.
Officers urge anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle prior to the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/warnbroserious010523.
